Emily Blunt isn't ''very good'' in ''tense'' situations because she gets gripped by panic.
The 'A Quiet Place' actress - who has daughters Hazel, six, and Violet, three, with husband John Krasinski - admitted she doesn't cope very well in times of crisis.
Asked how much of a survivor she is, she said: ''I'm not very good in tense situations. I tend to panic. It's awful.''
The 37-year-old actress isn't a fan of big parties and would rather socialise in small groups.
She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Tequila is the drink that can make me the life and soul of a party.
''But I've never really been good with a big group of people. I've always preferred a smaller group, just a couple of girlfriends - or John and I go out with another couple we love.
''For me, those are always the best nights. The idea of going to a club or bar now... No, that is not on the bucket list.''
Emily loves to grab the rare chance for a few minutes of total silence whenever she can.
She said: ''I quite like my own silent company. I feel like my life is pretty loud.
''It's very dialogue heavy because I am constantly negotiating with my two young children.
''When I drive my car, I sometimes don't listen to music, just to have complete peace and serenity.
''I feel like my quiet place is usually in my car when I'm by myself, but it's very rare.
''My house can be very quiet - when the youngest is napping. That's probably a nice quiet time when I go to my room to meditate for a second.''
