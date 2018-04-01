When people think of Mary Poppins, the majority instantly think of Julie Andrews. The actress is synonymous with the role thanks to her taking on the magical nanny in the 1964 movie from director Robert Stevenson. Still a classic to this day, the world's eyebrows were raised when it was revealed Mary Poppins would be making a comeback, but with Emily Blunt in the leading role.

Emily Blunt will play Mary Poppins in 'Mary Poppins Returns'

'Mary Poppins Returns', which will of course come from Disney, is written by David Magee from a story he co-wrote with the film's director Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca. Blunt will star alongside the likes of Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Joel Dawson, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep in the film, with the flick being set 25 years after the original.

Feeling the pressure of doing such an iconic role justice, Blunt is aware of all of the high expectations surrounding her take on the classic character.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the actress opened up about playing the titular role in 'Mary Poppins Returns', saying: "When [director] Rob Marshall called me about this role he left a cryptic message, so I called him back and when he uttered the name Mary Poppins, I thought, ‘Wow!’ I was filled with a mixture of two emotions – I was obviously very excited, but I was also frozen with fear because, well, Mary herself is so iconic, and Julie Andrews is so iconic, too. All I could do was try to see Julie’s version as just sort of white noise and try to find my own version of Mary. And what a gift of a character she is!"

Audiences will of course decide for themselves upon the film's official release, but it would seem Blunt has a firm head on her shoulders when it comes to approaching the role. We never thought we'd see a 'Mary Poppins' sequel, and the movie already goes down in history as having the longest gap between live-action film sequels. Let's hope the flick can live up to the original!

More: Here's What We Know So Far About 'Mary Poppins Returns'

'Mary Poppins Returns' comes to cinemas across the UK on December 21, 2018.