HBO may be going through quite the disastrous week, with leaks on a variety of different shows including hit fantasy series 'Game Of Thrones', but that hasn't stopped fans from getting super excited about the amazing meeting that took place in last week's episode between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Whilst the relationship between the pair didn't get off to the best start, the cold freeze between them soon began to thaw, as Daenerys agreed to let Jon and his men mine the dragonglass that lay in the stocks at Dragonstone.

Daenerys Targaryen is making her bid for the Seven Kingdoms

The meeting between the two was something that fans have been waiting for for quite some time now, especially so after last year's revelation that Jon does indeed have Targaryen blood. As the nephew to Daenerys, but with neither aware of their family connection, there's now rumours that romance could blossom between the two.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Clarke said of the filming process: "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?' This is weird! There's another Hair in town, and I don't like it!"

Can Jon Snow survive the impending war with the White Walkers?

Harington agreed and added: "We were both kind of freaking out. asked Emilia what her dragons were called again. Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a costar] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time. Here, you know somebody for seven years and you’ve watched their character on screen all that time. So it’s a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching."

Now that two of the show's biggest players have finally crossed paths, it's becoming very clear that this is a show that's drawing to its major conclusion. Whether or not both of the pair will survive the impending war with the White Walkers, as well as the fight between all of the Seven Kingdoms' major Houses (which saw House Tyrell fall in the latest episode) remains to be seen, but they're going to have to learn to play nicely with one another if they're to face any chance.

More: 'Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Reveals How She Beat A Better Actress For A Job

'Game of Thrones' season 7 continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.