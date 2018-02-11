Emilia Clarke is a household name across the globe thanks to her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the critically-acclaimed fantasy HBO series 'Game of Thrones'. Currently in the midst of filming the eighth and final season of that show, Clarke is also preparing to see her face back up on the big screen, after shooting the upcoming standalone 'Star Wars' film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

Emilia Clarke is almost ready to let the world meet Qi'ra

There, she takes on the role of Qi'ra; a woman who has played a huge part in helping to build Han Solo's earlier life, but somebody whom the hero refused to speak about in the episodic 'Star Wars' series of films. There's been a lot of secrecy surrounding the character and exactly what fans should expect from her, but Clarke has been willing to open up a little bit in a recent interview.

Speaking with EW about the 'Solo' movie, Clarke teased of her character's history with Han Solo: "Well, they grew up as comrades, essentially. They grew up as pals, as partners in crime. There is obviously the romantic side of things. But they grew up together. So they were kids together. And the beautiful thing about this Han Solo story is it’s highlighting all of the most brilliant aspects of Han Solo the character and characterising those aspects in characters that he meets on his journey to becoming who he is."

Described as a "femme fatale" by those behind the film, Clarke responded to the claims that the film is partly noir: "It is. Mystery. There is a thing throughout the relationship you just can’t put your finger on. And that’s Qi’ra. Every time you think you have got her number you realise you haven’t at all. [Laughs] Which is really hard to play. The goal is that the shadow of Qi’ra is there in Han as a character that we know. This girl is another texture that makes up who he is when we first meet him."

With Qi'ra one of the primary reasons Han became the hero we all took into our hearts during the 'Star Wars' saga, it's going to be incredibly exciting to see exactly how her relationship with Han developed in his earlier years. Though we know this story doesn't have the best end after the events of 'The Force Awakens', it's still going to be very enlightening to find out exactly what happened to Han in what could turn out to be some of the most thrilling times of his life.

More: Ron Howard Admits Initial Reluctance To Direct 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will come to cinemas across the UK on May 25, 2018.