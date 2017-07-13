Ahead of the imminent return of ‘Game Of Thrones’ for its seventh season, Emilia Clarke has spoken about stripping off on-screen, saying she gets “a lot of cr**” for it.

The 30 year old British star, who has played Daenerys Targaryen since the HBO series began in 2011, has been working hard promoting the seventh series ahead of its return this weekend. In a new interview for the US August edition of Elle magazine, she opened up about what it is like to bare all on screen, and reveals that she gets a lot of unfair criticism for it.

Specifically referring to her up-close-and-personal encounter with Daario Naharis (played by Michael Huisman) in season four, she said: “It’s brilliant. I actually went up to [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’ Because I get a lot of c**p for having done nude scenes and sex scenes.”

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in 'GoT'

She also spoke about looking forward to the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’, which is due to air either in 2018 or 2019, admitting that she’s already getting nervous about the prospect of winding up her most famous role for good.

“Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it. 'Oh, you're gonna mess it up. It's the last season, and it's going to go wrong’.”

“My mates are like, 'It's you - you [and Daenerys] are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts!' And I'm like, ' No, I've got to do more research!' The higher everyone places the mantle, the bigger the fall. That sounds really awful, but it's true! I don't want to disappoint anyone.”

‘Game of Thrones’ returns to HBO this Sunday (July 16th), and simulcast in the United Kingdom at 2:00 am on Monday (July 17th) on Sky Atlantic.

