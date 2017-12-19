As one of the biggest breakout stars from 'Game of Thrones', Emilia Clarke is a woman who has helped pave the way for feminism and equality for women through her role in the HBO series as Daenerys Targaryen. Though we wouldn't say all of her actions have been the best examples of how women can make a name for themselves, she has provided excellent lessons on being a leader in a world that's dominated by men.

Over seven seasons to-date, Daenerys has worked her way from the dust of the Targaryen family right into the middle of an impending war for control of the Seven Kingdoms, bringing three dragons (one now sadly deceased, before being brought back by the Night King for his own gain) into the fray and proving that she has exactly what it takes to make her House stand tall once more.

Whilst the world we see in 'Game of Thrones' is a hugely exaggerated one, with scenes and sequences that could only be dreamt up in a mind that's packed full of fantasy, that hasn't stopped Emilia Clarke from learning whilst entertaining the world.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the actress explained: "It's [the role] given me a real insight into what it feels like to be a woman who stands up to inequality and hate."

She continued: "And as [Daenerys] has become more empowered as a woman, you can't hide any more. You are adding to the voices that are going to make people realise an equal society is what we're aiming for."

Some would argue that scenes in the history of 'Game of Thrones' go completely against the notion of empowering women, such as when Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) was brutally raped on the night of her forced wedding, and when Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) forced his sister Cersei (Lena Headey) to sleep with him next to the body of their incestuously-born child, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson).

The amount of scenes that back up the fact that women are proving they have a real place in this world alongside men, rather than below them however far outweigh that. Characters such as Gwendoline Christie's Brienne of Tarth show that women can be powerful and smart, and surely that's exactly what television is in need of. For that, we should all be thankful!

'Game of Thrones' will conclude with its eighth season, which is expected to debut in late 2018 or early 2019.