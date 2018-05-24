Although the eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is still the best part of year away, the fantasy drama’s long-term fans are still gradually preparing to say goodbye.

That sense won’t have been improved by Emilia Clarke, one of the show’s popular stars as Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, who has revealed that she’s already finished shooting her scenes for good. She spoke to Vanity Fair this week about what it felt like to put her iconic character, whom she’s portrayed for most of a decade, to rest.

“It f***ed me up,” the English star teased about Daenerys’ end. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is… I’m doing all this weird shit. You’ll know what I mean when you see it.”

Emilia Clarke teased a little about 'Game of Thrones' ending

Well, things have already gotten pretty weird on ‘Game of Thrones’ for Daenerys, having developed romantic feelings for her nephew – Kit Harington’s Jon Snow – although the two haven’t figured out their actual relationship to each other yet. How much stranger could it possibly get?

Fans will have to wait until 2019 to find out what happens to the galaxy of characters – although Clarke herself has revealed that the showrunners have shot multiple endings, so all her work might end up on the editing room floor anyway.

31 year old Clarke is next set to appear in the much-anticipated Star Wars spin-off film Solo: A Star Wars Story, alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover, which is set for general release tomorrow (May 25th).

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarke spoke about previous relationships and her attitude to dating, saying that she’s now sworn off dating fellow actors, following reported romances with Seth Macfarlane and Terminator: Genisys co-star Jai Courtney.

“The guys that I’ve met in my life that are dicks,” she said. “I voluntarily walk the fuck away from them. That’s just bad taste. People shouldn’t know about those choices.”

