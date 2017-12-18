Epic TV series Games of Thrones has thrown its actors into an intense spotlight following the huge popularity of the show but now one of its stars has revealed how "overwhelming" the fan attention has become. Emilia Clarke - who plays the Dragon Queen with one of the longest character titles, Daenerys Targaryen - has said the sheer volume of fans often leaves her feeling "outnumbered" and airports are a "constant source of fear".

Emilia Clarke has become a household name since Game of Thrones

In an interview with the Telegraph, the 31-year-old actress said: "When you’re in a really public place and someone asks you for a picture, then suddenly you get people who don’t know who you are, or really care, come up and join in.

"Then it gets kind of freaky. Because you’re like, ‘It’s just me. I’m by myself, feeling outnumbered’. It’s overwhelming."

Emilia's character Daenerys Targaryen sent shockwaves among fans for her incestuous sex scene with Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington, in the season seven finale.

However, the actress - who is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana's fragrance The One - has admitted that she had become 'annoyed' by the persistent commentary about the nudity on the programme.

She said: "I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, 'Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on'.

"There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f*** for pleasure - it’s a part of life."

The actress is currently filming the final season of the popular HBO drama, which is not due to return to screens until 2019 - something which hardcore GOT fans have been up in arms about.

The eighth season will be the shortest yet, with only six episodes, making it shorter than the penultimate season (seven episodes), and much shorter than the first six seasons of the show (which had 10 episodes each).