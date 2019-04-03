Artist:
Song title: Sparrow
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With her third studio album set to be released later this year, Emeli Sande unveils the video for lead single 'Sparrow'; a positivity anthem co-produced by Troy Miller. She recently performed the track live for Comic Relief.

