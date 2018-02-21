Artist:
Song title: Love Is A Basic Need
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rock

Embrace have unveiled a performance video of their orchestral new track 'Love Is A Basic Need'; the title song from their forthcoming album which is out in the Spring.

The video for the song is a simple performance piece that has been taking from their new short film about the album. Listeners can get the song for free ahead of the album's release if they pre-order it, alongisde with 'Never', 'Wake Up Call' and 'The Finish Line'. It's their seventh studio album in total, following 2014's self-titled work.

The band will embark on their UK-wide tour in March, which includes dates at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, Victorious Festival in Portsmouth and Cool Britannia 2018 at Knebworth. 

'Love Is a Basic Need' will be released on March 2nd 2018 via Cooking Vinyl.

