With the forthcoming release of an immersive Elvis Presley documentary entitled 'The Searcher', a companion album is set to be released with all the hit tracks used in the soundtrack along with with some rare recordings including a stripped back rendition of 'Suspicious Minds'.

Elvis Presley's life explored in new documentary 'The Searcher'

'The Searcher' is set to premiere on HBO as a two-part film exploring his interest in music from a young age and his artistry as a trailblazing rock 'n' roll star. The accompanying album drops this week with 18 tracks for the standard edition, and 37 recordings for the triple-disc box set edition which also features Mike McCready's documentary score, a cover of 'Wooden Heart' by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, music that influences Elvis as a musician as well as a photo book.

'Suspicious Minds' was the last number one single the King ever released and originally dropped in 1969. It was recorded at the Memphis' American Sound Studio where he went to meet his idol Roy Hamilton, and he ended up singing 'Suspicious Minds' at his friend Chips Moman's request. This rare stripped back version features a more subdued vocal and an organ instrumental.

That said, the audio collection for 'The Searcher' is an important addition for a truly immersive experience. 'To me, this collection is part of the film', director Thom Zimny said in a statement.

Elvis remains one of the most important cultural icons of the 20th century, with his energy and racially-blended music becoming an important factor in social development. He scored numerous hits throughout his career including 'Heartbreak Hotel', 'Hound Dog', 'Love Me Tender', 'Jailhouse Rock' and 'Can't Help Falling in Love'. He's the best-selling solo artist of all time with 197 album certification awards.

The singer passed away at the age of just 42 at his famous Memphis home, Graceland, in 1977 from a heart attack after four years battling with dependency on prescription drugs.

'Elvis Presley: The Searcher' airs on April 14th 2018.