Sir Elton John has launched a $1 million fund to help those with HIV amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Rocket Man' singer has revealed his Elton John Aids Foundation will be helping those with HIV through the difficult times.
Taking to Twitter, he shared: ''Today, I'm proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. Now and always, I'm committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind. Visit http://ejaf.org/covid19 for more info. Sending love to all of our Foundation's partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time. Elton x (sic)''
A post on the Elton John Aids Foundation website reveals they are asking for applications that will help give ''solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen for people already living with or at severe risk of HIV/AIDS and who are now at heightened risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic''.
They added: ''Such solutions should aim to demonstrably mitigate the threat of COVID-19 on maintaining current levels of access or increasing access to HIV-related prevention, testing, care and treatment adherence services.''
Sir Elton John held a 'Living Room Concert For America' recently, which raised $8 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. The star-studded show - which aired in the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards - at the weekend, received $500,000 from consumer food group Procter & Gamble, and Fox Corporation matched the donation.
The likes of Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato, to name a few, each performed a song from their homes, whilst Elton added: ''Everyone out there fighting to keep us safe is such an inspiration.''
