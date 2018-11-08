Sir Elton John has finally revealed details of the UK leg of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour, announcing 13 dates around the country in November and December 2020.

71 year old Elton first announced that he would be quitting performing live back in January this year – but not before a massive 300-date world tour that won’t wrap until 2021. The impressive run kicked off in Pennsylvania back in September, but the singer had remained quiet on when the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – so named for his famous 1973 album – until now.

On Thursday (November 8th), Sir Elton revealed that the UK leg will be commencing in almost exactly two years’ time, starting with two dates at London’s O2 Arena and winding up at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 7th 2020.

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special,” Sir Elton said in a statement.

“The UK is home, and where my heart will always be. To celebrate some of the incredible moments we’ve shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday November 16th at 10:00, and can be bought here.

When it finishes in just under three years’ time, the tour will have visited five continents. Sir Elton, while he is not retiring from recording, has called it a day for touring because he wants to spend more time with his two children, who will be 10 and 8 years old in 2021.

The full list of date for the UK leg of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is as follows:

6th November 2020: O2 Arena, London

7th November: O2 Arena, London

9th November: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

11th November: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

13th November: Echo Arena, Liverpool

14th November: Echo Arena, Liverpool

17th November: Manchester Arena

20th November: Events Complex, Aberdeen

21st November: Events Complex, Aberdeen

24th November: SSE Hydro, Glasgow

25th November: SSE Hydro, Glasgow

7th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

