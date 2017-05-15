Sir Elton John has revealed he and his mother have ended their bitter nine-year feud after the singer’s recent brush with death that saw him put in intensive care with a bacterial infection he contracted in South America.

The superstar singing sensation revealed he and his mother, Sheila Farebrother, were back in touch with a poignant message on Twitter in which he wished her Happy Mother’s Day.

The pair had not spoken to each other since June 2008 and the grandmother spoke candidly about the reason why in a 2015 interview.

Sheila, who is now 92, said in a disastrous argument, her famous son had asked her to cut two men out of her life but she had refused.

At the time, Sheila described the fight as "all so stupid - so petty."

Delving deeper into the reasons surrounding the fight, Sheila said Elton told her to cut off contact with two of their oldest friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, with whom he had fallen out.

Bob had worked for Elton for three decades, first as a driver then later as a personal assistant, before he was fired as part of a series of changes he was making to his team.

John, who had been Elton's manager and briefly his lover, guided his career from its early days through to his £235 million fortune.

It seems; however, whatever the row was originally about, father-of-two Elton and his mum have got their relationship back on track.

Posting a picture of the two of them this Sunday - when Mother’s Day is celebrated in America - Elton captioned the image: "Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo."

The 70-year-old singer had to cancel a series of upcoming concerts in April after becoming "violently ill" during a flight back to Britain from Santiago, Chile.

He has since told fans he is "getting stronger every day" and will be back on tour in June.