Sir Elton John joins an elite group of celebrity storytellers as he is selected to read the next CBeebies bedtime story. It may not seem like such a big deal, but for a family man like this legendary musician, it's a wonderful opportunity to show a side of himself usually reserved for his children.

Elton John and David Furnish at a 'Sherlock Gnomes' screening

The 71-year-old unveils his fatherly persona for the public on 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories', for which he'll read 'The Dog Detectives: Lost in London' by Fin and Zoa, illustrated by Monika Suska, next month.

The story is all about how a couple of 'dog detectives' have to navigate London to solve the case of the missing black ravens of the Tower of London, cracking enigmas and identifying landmarks along the way. Elton is certainly used to reading bedtime stories, himself being the father of two sons - 7-year-old Zachary and 5-year-old Elijah - with his husband David Furnish.

'Family is always really important to me, no less so this year, where they have been supporting me on my Farewell Tour launch and working on the movie Sherlock Gnomes', he told the BBC. 'I now get to read a Bedtime Story to families all over the UK on CBeebies. It was a great day and I hope you enjoy it.'

He will join the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Simon Pegg, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, David Tennant and Isla Fisher among others who have previously read bedtime stories for the short segment which airs at 6:50pm in the evening.

Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is set to kick off on September 8th 2018 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with the North American leg taking him into March 2019. Then he'll embark on the European leg of the tour which will take him into the summer.

It's set to be a 3-year deal so not all the dates have been announced yet given that 2021 is much too far in advance for most venes to schedule a show. Needless to say, Elton is planning a massive 300-show series to end his live career.

'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' with Elton John airs on May 3rd 2018.