Iconic singer, pianist and composer Elton John has announced his retirement from touring after half a century of performing. The star has been on the stage for 50 whole years and has revealed he will be hanging up his microphone for good - but not until he has finished his current 300 show tour.

The Tiny Dancer hitmaker, who has a staggering catalogue of 30 albums, will visit every continent in the next three years during his farewell tour which will start in September.

Dad-of-two John, who has been part of iconic soundtracks including the Lion King and Billy Elliott, posted an elaborate video to fans, which detailed his career with historic video clips and computer-enhanced images.

In the video he said: "I always thought I was going to be like Ray Charles, BB King - on the road forever. My priorities have changed.

"We had children and it changed our lives. That doesn't mean to say I'm not going to be creative. but I'm not going to travel. Mostly, I'll be taking my kid to soccer academy."

The 70-year-old confirmed he was stopping touring but would not be stopping music and added: "Hopefully it will be like saying goodbye to a friend."

Ahead of the announcement, the video played parts of some of his greatest hits, including Rocket Man and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, it also showed moments from some of his biggest gigs and photos of him with celebrities, including Diana, Princess of Wales.

The video then cut to Sir Elton live in New York, sat at a piano and playing Tiny Dancer.

After a round of applause from a small audience, he went on to play I'm Still Standing.

The star is currently running a Las Vegas residency due to run until 19 May. He is also scheduled to play two dates in Georgia in June and July.

The announcement follows Sir Elton releasing his greatest hits compilation album Diamonds in November, which was put together to commemorate 50 years of Sir Elton's work with lyricist Bernie Taupin.