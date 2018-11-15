Artist:
Song title: Close To Me
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Ellie Goulding hits the streets of Budapest for the video of her new single 'Close To Me' produced by Diplo and featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. It comes three years after the singer first collaborated with Diplo on his song 'Powerful' from the album 'Peace Is the Mission'.

