Ellie Goulding Pictures

Ellie Goulding seen on the red carpet entering The Brit Awards 2017 held at the O2 - London, United Kingdom...
Ellie Goulding attending Universal Music's annual party following the BRIT Awards. Held at 180 The Strand - London, United Kingdom...
Ellie Goulding with her sister Jordan seen on the red carpet entering The Brit Awards 2017 held at the O2...
Ellie Goulding at LFW a/w 2017: Love Me 17 X Burberry party held at Annabel's, Berkeley Square - London, United...
Ellie Goulding seen on the Red Carpet for Capital's 2016 Jingle Bell Ball sponsored by Coca-Cola and held at London's...
Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie arriving at Chiltern Firehouse after leaving The Animal Ball 2016 held at Victoria House Basement....
Ellie Goulding attends Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party held at his home - London, United Kingdom - Monday 31st October...
Ellie Goulding performing live at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New York, United States - Saturday...
Ellie Goulding seen out having dinner in London with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson. Ellie was seen leaving with Princess...
Ellie Goulding at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with Hugo Boss held at the...
Ellie Goulding attending the world premiere of 'Bridget Jones's Baby', held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom -...
Pop princess Ellie Goulding appeared on Sunday evening on the Pyramid Stage at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival. The singer played...
Ellie Goulding seen wandering around backstage at Glastonbury Festival 2016. The singer decided to come to the festival early to...
Ellie Goulding , James Corden - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - After...
Ellie Goulding - Ellie Goulding performs live in Cardiff on her Dilirium Tour at Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom...
Ellie Goulding - 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie held at the Los Angeles Convention Center -...
Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter - British pop star Ellie Goulding and her partner, bassist of British band McFly, Dougie...
Ellie Goulding - A variety of stars from the music industry were photographed as they arrived at the Brit Awards...
Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter - Celebrities leaving Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in Marylebone - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 24th...
Ellie Goulding - 'WE day UK' held at Wembley Arena - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 7th March...
Ellie Goulding - Celebrities leaving the Groucho Club in Soho - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 11th September 2013
Ellie Goulding - BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend - Performances - Day 2 - Derry, Northern Ireland - Saturday 25th...
Ellie Goulding - Ellie Goulding performing live in Tavastia Club - Helsinki, Finland - Monday 15th April 2013