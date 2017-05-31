Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Ellie Goulding Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Ellie Goulding arrives at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 31st May 2017

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

The Brit Awards 2017 (BRITs) - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 22nd February 2017

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

The BRIT Awards 2017 (BRITs) - Universal Music afterparty - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 22nd February 2017

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

The Brit Awards 2017 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 22nd February 2017

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding and Sister
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

Love Me 17 X Burberry party - London United Kingdom - Monday 20th February 2017

Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet - London United Kingdom - Sunday 4th December 2016

Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 23rd November 2016

Jonathan Ross Halloween Party London - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 1st November 2016

Global Citizen Festival 2016 - New York New York United States - Saturday 24th September 2016

Ellie Goulding and The Royals Chinatang - London United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd September 2016

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 6th September 2016

World premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby - London United Kingdom - Monday 5th September 2016

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 26th June 2016

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - Glastonbury United Kingdom - Saturday 25th June 2016

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding Quick Links

News Pictures Video Music Footage Press Festival Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Ellie Goulding seen on the red carpet entering The Brit Awards 2017 held at the O2 - London, United Kingdom...

The Brit Awards 2017 (BRITs) - Arrivals

Ellie Goulding seen on the red carpet entering The Brit Awards 2017 held at the O2 - London, United Kingdom...

Ellie Goulding attending Universal Music's annual party following the BRIT Awards. Held at 180 The Strand - London, United Kingdom...

The BRIT Awards 2017 (BRITs) - Universal Music afterparty

Ellie Goulding attending Universal Music's annual party following the BRIT Awards. Held at 180 The Strand - London, United Kingdom...

Ellie Goulding with her sister Jordan seen on the red carpet entering The Brit Awards 2017 held at the O2...

The Brit Awards 2017

Ellie Goulding with her sister Jordan seen on the red carpet entering The Brit Awards 2017 held at the O2...

Ellie Goulding at LFW a/w 2017: Love Me 17 X Burberry party held at Annabel's, Berkeley Square - London, United...

Love Me 17 X Burberry party

Ellie Goulding at LFW a/w 2017: Love Me 17 X Burberry party held at Annabel's, Berkeley Square - London, United...

Ellie Goulding seen on the Red Carpet for Capital's 2016 Jingle Bell Ball sponsored by Coca-Cola and held at London's...

Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Ellie Goulding seen on the Red Carpet for Capital's 2016 Jingle Bell Ball sponsored by Coca-Cola and held at London's...

Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie arriving at Chiltern Firehouse after leaving The Animal Ball 2016 held at Victoria House Basement....

Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie

Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie arriving at Chiltern Firehouse after leaving The Animal Ball 2016 held at Victoria House Basement....

Advertisement
Ellie Goulding attends Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party held at his home - London, United Kingdom - Monday 31st October...

Jonathan Ross Halloween Party London

Ellie Goulding attends Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party held at his home - London, United Kingdom - Monday 31st October...

Ellie Goulding performing live at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New York, United States - Saturday...

Global Citizen Festival 2016

Ellie Goulding performing live at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New York, United States - Saturday...

Ellie Goulding seen out having dinner in London with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson. Ellie was seen leaving with Princess...

Ellie Goulding and The Royals Chinatang

Ellie Goulding seen out having dinner in London with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson. Ellie was seen leaving with Princess...

Ellie Goulding at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with Hugo Boss held at the...

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016

Ellie Goulding at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with Hugo Boss held at the...

Ellie Goulding attending the world premiere of 'Bridget Jones's Baby', held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom -...

World premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby

Ellie Goulding attending the world premiere of 'Bridget Jones's Baby', held at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom -...

Pop princess Ellie Goulding appeared on Sunday evening on the Pyramid Stage at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival. The singer played...

Glastonbury Festival 2016

Pop princess Ellie Goulding appeared on Sunday evening on the Pyramid Stage at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival. The singer played...

Ellie Goulding seen wandering around backstage at Glastonbury Festival 2016. The singer decided to come to the festival early to...

Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Celebrity Sightings - Day 2

Ellie Goulding seen wandering around backstage at Glastonbury Festival 2016. The singer decided to come to the festival early to...

Ellie Goulding , James Corden - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - After...

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' - After Party

Ellie Goulding , James Corden - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - After...

Ellie Goulding - Ellie Goulding performs live in Cardiff on her Dilirium Tour at Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom...

Ellie Goulding performs live in Cardiff on her Dilirium Tour

Ellie Goulding - Ellie Goulding performs live in Cardiff on her Dilirium Tour at Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom...

Advertisement
Ellie Goulding - 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie held at the Los Angeles Convention Center -...

MusiCares 2016 Person of the Year

Ellie Goulding - 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie held at the Los Angeles Convention Center -...

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter - British pop star Ellie Goulding and her partner, bassist of British band McFly, Dougie...

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter seen leaving the Wolseley restaurant

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter - British pop star Ellie Goulding and her partner, bassist of British band McFly, Dougie...

Ellie Goulding - A variety of stars from the music industry were photographed as they arrived at the Brit Awards...

BRIT Awards 2015

Ellie Goulding - A variety of stars from the music industry were photographed as they arrived at the Brit Awards...

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter - Celebrities leaving Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in Marylebone - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 24th...

Celebrities At Chiltern Firehouse Restaurant

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter - Celebrities leaving Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in Marylebone - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 24th...

Ellie Goulding - 'WE day UK' held at Wembley Arena - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 7th March...

'WE day UK' - Arrivals

Ellie Goulding - 'WE day UK' held at Wembley Arena - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 7th March...

Ellie Goulding - Celebrities leaving the Groucho Club in Soho - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 11th September 2013

Celebrities leaving the Groucho Club in Soho

Ellie Goulding - Celebrities leaving the Groucho Club in Soho - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 11th September 2013

Ellie Goulding - BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend - Performances - Day 2 - Derry, Northern Ireland - Saturday 25th...

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend - Performances - Day 2

Ellie Goulding - BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend - Performances - Day 2 - Derry, Northern Ireland - Saturday 25th...

Ellie Goulding - Ellie Goulding performing live in Tavastia Club - Helsinki, Finland - Monday 15th April 2013

Ellie Goulding performing live in Tavastia Club

Ellie Goulding - Ellie Goulding performing live in Tavastia Club - Helsinki, Finland - Monday 15th April 2013

Ellie Goulding ELLE Women In Music 2012 held at Avalon Hollywood, California - 11.04.12

Ellie Goulding ELLE Women In Music 2012 held at Avalon Hollywood, California - 11.04.12

Ellie Goulding V Festival at Hylands Park - Day Two Chelmsford, England - 20.08.11

Ellie Goulding V Festival at Hylands Park - Day Two Chelmsford, England - 20.08.11

Ellie Goulding V festival at Weston Park - Day one Staffordshire, England - 20.08.11

Ellie Goulding V festival at Weston Park - Day one Staffordshire, England - 20.08.11

Ellie Goulding perfoms an acoustic set for the Nike event 'She Runs LA', at The Grove in Hollywood Hollywood, California...

Ellie Goulding perfoms an acoustic set for the Nike event 'She Runs LA', at The Grove in Hollywood Hollywood, California...

Ellie Goulding performing live on stage at G-A-Y London, England - 05.03.11

Ellie Goulding performing live on stage at G-A-Y London, England - 05.03.11

Ellie Goulding ELLE Style Awards 2011 held at the Grand Connaught Rooms - Arrivals London, England - 14.02.11

Ellie Goulding ELLE Style Awards 2011 held at the Grand Connaught Rooms - Arrivals London, England - 14.02.11

Ellie Goulding and Greg James leaving the ITV studios London, England - 18.11.10

Ellie Goulding and Greg James leaving the ITV studios London, England - 18.11.10

Musician Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.