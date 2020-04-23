Ellie Goulding's new album is in the vein of her ''iconic'' second LP 'Halcyon'.

The 'Worry About Me' singer has revealed she has returned to her roots on her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's pop LP, 'Delirium', which she has described as ''slightly more soulful'', and also explained why she took such a long time to make her fourth record, which is due out this summer.

She said: ''It's much closer to home.

''The album's a lot of nostalgia and stories about becoming a woman.

''I play all the instruments and the arrangements are all mine.

''The chords that I was using were out of my comfort zone - they were less pop chords and slightly more soulful.''

She continued: ''Overall, this record is much more in the world of my second album [2012's 'Halcyon'] which my fans always say is my 'iconic album.'''

The 33-year-old star - who tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling eight months ago - has taken five years to put out another record because she ''went through a few things''.

She admitted: ''When I released my last album in 2015, I would have laughed if someone had said that I was going to be releasing my next one in 2020.

''That was not the plan, but I went through a few things.''

Ellie had lots of offers to work with other people, but she decided to busy herself in the studio instead and channel her ''crazy journey'' into her music.

She said: ''I had phone calls from people every day being like, 'Let's meet up! I'd love to chat.

''I'd love to work with you!' but I just wanted to block it out.

''All I wanted to do was write music.

''It was an opportunity for me to just turn my phone off, get in the studio, and write about the past few years, which have been a crazy journey of touring and just a total rollercoaster of madness.''

As a result, Ellie ended up writing about ''becoming a woman'' and owning her independence.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker added to Entertainment Weekly: ''The album became very centred around having this newfound independence without needing someone else, and becoming a woman - as corny as it sounds.

''I want my music to be hopeful.

''I like to provide people with some kind of remedy, but also just show that everyone goes through the same thing.''