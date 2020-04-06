Ellie Goulding's latest music video for 'Worry About Me' was inspired by gangster flicks 'Snatch' and 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'.

The British pop star has revealed her dream of acting one day, and shared how her latest promo was inspired by Guy Ritchie's two movies - the 2000 motion picture and the 1998 classic, which both starred Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I used to watch all those gangster films.

''I loved it when they were all bloodied-up and they'd been punched in the face but they're carrying on laughing and joking.

''So I love stuff like that. And (the video) gave me an opportunity to act.

''I've always wanted to act.

''Even if I do a tiny music video where I get to act for a little while, I just love it.''

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker added that she plans to make all of her future videos ''messed-up'' because she loves to weird people out.

She said: ''I think all the videos from now on are going to be messed-up.

''I love doing stuff that freaks people out.''

As for what inspired her upcoming album, Ellie recently teased it's made up of two parts and is ''very classically influenced''.

The 33-year-old singer described her follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' - which is due for release in June 2020 - as a ''big soundscape and one big film'' and revealed she shows off her multi-instrumentalist talent as she plays piano, guitar, and bass on the tracks.

Ellie recently kicked off her new era with 'Worry About Me', which features US musician blackbear.

She said: ''Well, the album kind of comes in two parts.

''I haven't actually told anyone this, it's quite nice to talk about it. ''The first side is something written entirely by me which was fun and I wrote most of it in New York when I was living there a few years back and I play the guitar and I play the bass and piano and then I'm singing a lot of vocals.

''It's very classically influenced because I love classical music.

''There's a lot going on, it's a big soundscape and one big film.

''The second half, is my kind of alter ego of songs like the one you're about to hear ['Worry About Me'].''