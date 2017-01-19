Ellen Degeneres Pictures

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' with her wife Portia De Rossi. Whilst visiting...
Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...
Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...
Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...
Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...
Ellen Degeneres and Portia DiRossi travelled to the UK and visited The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon to...
Ellen Degeneres , Portia de Rossi - World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' at the El Capitan Theatre - Arrivals...
Ellen DeGeneres - A variety of stars were photographed as they arrived to the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards which...