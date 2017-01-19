Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Ellen Degeneres Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 19th January 2017

Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi

Premiere of 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Sunday 10th July 2016

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres

London premiere of 'Finding Dory' - London United Kingdom - Sunday 10th July 2016

Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres and Dominic West
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi

Finding Dory Premiere - London United Kingdom - Sunday 10th July 2016

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi

Wimbledon 2016 - Day 13 - Women's Singles Final - Celebrity Sightings - London United Kingdom - Saturday 9th July 2016

World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

Saint Laurent - Fashion Show - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 11th February 2016

Saint Laurent - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 10th February 2016

Saint Laurent - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 10th February 2016

People's Choice Awards 2016 Press Room - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 7th January 2016

Teen Choice Awards 2015 - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 16th August 2015

Melissa McCarthy recieves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 18th May 2015

Melissa McCarthy recieves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - Hollywood California United States - Tuesday 19th May 2015

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Music Footage Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' with her wife Portia De Rossi. Whilst visiting...

Premiere of 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' with her wife Portia De Rossi. Whilst visiting...

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

London premiere of 'Finding Dory'

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

London premiere of 'Finding Dory'

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

Finding Dory Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

Finding Dory Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres who voices Dory at the European premiere of 'Finding Dory' seen posing with her wife Portia De Rossi...

Ellen Degeneres and Portia DiRossi travelled to the UK and visited The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon to...

Wimbledon 2016 - Day 13 - Women's Singles Final - Celebrity Sightings

Ellen Degeneres and Portia DiRossi travelled to the UK and visited The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon to...

Advertisement
Ellen Degeneres , Portia de Rossi - World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' at the El Capitan Theatre - Arrivals...

World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' - Arrivals

Ellen Degeneres , Portia de Rossi - World premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'Finding Dory' at the El Capitan Theatre - Arrivals...

Ellen DeGeneres - A variety of stars were photographed as they arrived to the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards which...

26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Ellen DeGeneres - A variety of stars were photographed as they arrived to the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards which...

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Los Angeles, California -...

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Los Angeles, California -...

Ellen DeGeneres leaving Fred Segal with her wife after shopping together Los Angeles, California - 29.04.11

Ellen DeGeneres leaving Fred Segal with her wife after shopping together Los Angeles, California - 29.04.11

Ellen DeGeneres having a dress down Easter Sunday. Los Angeles, California, USA - 12.04.09

Ellen DeGeneres having a dress down Easter Sunday. Los Angeles, California, USA - 12.04.09

People Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.