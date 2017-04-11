It's hard to believe, but Channel 4 series 'First Dates' has been entertaining audiences across the UK for seven seasons now since its 2013 debut, even bringing celebrities on board such as Anthea Turner and Jorgie Porter for a special batch of episodes back in 2016.

Ellen Degeneres serves as executive producer on 'First Dates' US

To-date, a number of couples have been formed from those who have met on the show, with one pair even enjoying a marriage proposal in a special episode aptly titled, 'The Proposal'. It's fair to say that the show has enjoyed success both in the ratings as well as with the partnerships made on the small screen.

Now a US version of the series has been commissioned, and came to viewers for the first time on April 7. Ellen DeGeneres serves as the executive producer on the new series, whilst Drew Barrymore steps in as narrator.

The concept and format remains the same, with a variety of 'normal' people meeting one another for the first time in the romantic setting of the MK Restaurant, near North Side Chicago. When the date's taken place, the pair are interviewed and asked whether they'd like to continue to see one another with varying results!

TV network NBC enjoyed 3.77 million viewers during the pilot episode, with a ratings share of 0.8/3 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Chatting about the series, DeGeneres said: "I love the idea and, I love that it's a bit of humanity right now. I don't think this is a political thing to say, but it's just at a time when we could use some hope on television and we could see some kindness."

She added that the casting was "fantastic" and she decided to get involved with the series because it's something she "wanted to watch".

"It's just a great format, it's a great idea," she concluded. "It's people who are looking for love in a world where it's filled with dating apps and all kinds of ways that people are trying to meet. Just a good old fashioned blind date is sometimes the best way."

'First Dates' is expected to continue on NBC later this year if picked up for a full series order in the US. The show will also likely return in the UK to Channel 4 later this year.