As could have been predicted, Ellen Degeneres has lashed out at the President after he Tweeted his disdain of Oprah Winfrey over the weekend. She took him down in the ultimate comparison test, proving that Oprah will always be a much more iconic figure for what the USA stands for than Donald Trump will ever be.

Ellen DeGeneres at the 'Finding Dory' premiere

During the opening monologue on her show, she spoke about how it was George Washington's birthday and used the topic of Presidents to segue into a discussion of another ridiculous Trump Tweet in which he slammed Oprah Winfrey for her political 60 Minutes debate segment.

'Something happened over the weekend that got my attention', Ellen told her audience. 'As you know, our current President spends a lot of time Tweeting as our forefathers really intended the Presidents to do. And this is what President Trump Tweeted on Sunday night.'

The Tweet in question read: 'Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!'

Naturally, Ellen was not happy about those kind of comments about her good pal. 'Oh no you didn't', she said. 'He's gone too far. Oprah is my friend and when you mess with Oprah you mess with me.'

She blasted Trump's comment that Oprah was 'insecure', comparing a clip of Oprah's empowering Golden Globes speech to that of Trump's comments during the Fox News GOP debate in 2016, where he defended the size of his hands. And not just his hands.

'Everyone knows that when you talk about how big your hands are it means you're very secure. Very', Ellen joked.

She then compared the famous moment of Oprah giving away a free car to every member of her audience during a 2004 episode of her talk show, to that of Trump throwing paper towels into a crowd of disaster-struck Puerto Ricans. But all joking aside, Ellen is sick of reading inane social media comments from a man who is supposed to be in charge of the country.

More: Donald Trump wants to defeat Oprah

'You're not just some guy on Twitter anymore, you're the President. For all of us', she concluded. 'It is your job to unite people and you don't do it by attacking people, especially Oprah. George Washington may be the father of our country, but Oprah is the mother of our country.'

And Ellen is definitely the favourite aunt.