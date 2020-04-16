Ellen Degeneres has offered a fan the chance to co-host her talk show in return for a charity donation after accepting the All In challenge from Leonardo Dicaprio.
Ellen Degeneres has offered a fan the chance to co-host her talk show in return for a charity donation.
The 62-year-old star was urged to take part in the All In challenge - which brings together high-profile figures to raise money for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic via charities including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen - by Leonardo Dicaprio and she responded by offering a $1 million personal donation and encouraging her supporters to give money in order to have the chance to sit alongside her on her daytime programme.
Ellen said: ''I love a challenge so here's what I'm offering. Someone who donates at least $25 will get to chance to be my co-host for a show.
''You'll spend the day in the studio, learn how we produce it... You'll get to be next to me when I do the monologue and join me as I interview celebrity guests. And finally, Andy will drive you home.''
Ellen - who is married to Portia De Rossi - admitted she was inspired to make a huge personal donation too as she's been ''devastated'' seeing footage of people struggling for food.
She said: ''Finally, I have been so devastated by seeing all the people lined up waiting for food. Every time I see those cars and those people, I cry.
''I can't imagine what it's like to be sitting for hours and hours waiting to get food and hoping there's even going to be any left by the time you get there.
''It's heartbreaking and it's overwhelming. I've already given to some of my favourite charities, including Direct Relief because so many people need money, but today Portia and I are personally donating $1 million to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund.
''I usually don't talk about my personal donations. It's something I keep private, but I'm really hoping that this inspires anyone that's in a position to help to help because there's a lot of need out there.''
The 'Finding Dory' star then challenged Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern to take part.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Marlin is a clown fish with deep anxiety issues who lives alone with his sheltered...