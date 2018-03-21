Ellen Degeneres has teamed up with country star Brad Paisley to organise a special concert in California to benefit the local economy following the disastrous series of wildfires and mudslides that hit the region last year. Tickets for the Spring show go on sale later this week.

Featuring 'Brad Paisley and friends', the show will take place at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 12th as the city continues to recover from the damage caused by the 9,133 fires across 1,381,405 acres of land, as well as the deadly mudslides caused by the flooding that same year.

They'll be naming the show 'The 2nd Responders' out of respect for the first responders and emergency services who helped extinguish the fires, evacuate residents and save the lives of those in the midst of the disaster.

It's a cause close to Ellen DeGeneres' heart, given that she and her wife Portia de Rossi own a property in Montecito, and it's also a huge deal for Brad Paisley who first visited the area in 2003 following his marriage to Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

'Kim and I fell in love with Santa Barbara and the Montecito area on our honeymoon. It feels like small town America by the sea', Brad said in a statement. 'With this concert I hope to raise awareness, spirits and money for the region that's recovering from the devastating mudslides and fires. I hope people come out and actually make it an experience with us and visit some of the local shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops.'

The horror is by no means over for the residents of Santa Barbara County. Only this week was another evacuation ordered over threats of more mudslides and falling rocks, marking the third order in just one month.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Saturday (March 24th 2018).