Everyone can cancel their next birthday party because they can be sure that it won't be anywhere near as good as Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday celebrations last weekend. She essentially got a star-studded impromptu concert going on at whatever venue the event was held at.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at the People's Choice Awards

Obviously Portia de Rossi is Ellen's favourite person in the world anyway, but she's just gone up in the wife stakes by throwing an absolute blast of a party for her 60-year-old spouse. There were so many famous people there, it might as well have been the Grammys (though we imagine Ellen was the only one getting a prize here).

'I know some are thinking, 'Wait a minute, Ellen, your birthday was two weeks ago!' Let me correct you: My birthday 'started' two weeks ago', Ellen joked to her audience on the show this week. 'Here's a money-saving tip for all of you: don't hire a band, invite all your musician friends and it turns out they'll just perform for free. Especially when there's Don Julio involved.'

Indeed, under the influence of tequila, the stage beckoned the likes of Sean Combs, Pharrell with Mette Towley, French Montana, P!nk, Alessia Cara and Melissa Etheridge; even stand-up comedian Tig Notaro had a go on the piano with 'Hello' by Adele (another star who was there).

But it wasn't just tequila that made all the popstars grab the mic. 'Here's another tip: Make sure you invite Reese Witherspoon because now I see why she's such an amazing producer', says Ellen. 'She's the one who - I won't say forced, but - strongly suggested everyone should perform.'

Ellen's pals Michelle and Barack Obama were, sadly, not in attendance, but the guests did have the next best thing: Oprah Winfrey. And she shared the blame with Ellen for the following week's headline in the New York Post: 'The World Is Facing A Tequila Shortage'.

'I came into work on Monday and I saw this headline', said Ellen. 'I was like, 'Oops, I think I'm responsible for that'. I think that's my fault.'