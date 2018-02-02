It looks like Ellen Degeneres had a 60th birthday to remember with a deluge of birthday messages from her celebrity friends, and some very special surprise guests on her show. We don't know how she managed to keep it all together with all the love in the room.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at the People's Choice Awards

First off, her opening monologue was interrupted by the unceasingly funny Sofia Vergara from 'Modern Family', who brought Ellen a much needed gift now that she was entering her OAP years; a fully-functional mobility scooter, complete with a folder of coupons.

Michelle Obama showed up with more novelties from their 'favourite store' CVS, including a box of wine, some Metamucil fiber supplements, push-up handles and a Barack Obama chia pet. Indeed, Ellen was thoroughly impressed, though she plans to regift the push-up handles to Michelle in a few years.

More surprise appearances came from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel in a figure skating costume with the gift of a banana (to help with 'bone density'), Jamie Foxx with a bottle of champagne, and Chance the Rapper and Channing Tatum who both brought flowers.

Kevin Hart got Ellen an oversized piece of renaissance art with his own image on it, and refused to let Ellen leave it behind. He also tried to give her $60, though he only had a $100 bill, which he ended up getting to keep anyway because he beat Ellen's game.

The most wonderful present of all was a thoroughly earnest one, however. Ellen didn't expect her wife Portia de Rossi to show up, especially when she was losing her voice, but she came along anyway to help her fulfill her charitable dreams.

Ellen has always wished that she could have interviewed late primatologist Dian Fossey, so Portia got her the next best thing; her own campus for The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International in Rwanda called The Ellen DeGeneres Center. She also set up a foundation called the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund to help her help others.

More: The hilarious story of when Margot Robbie met Ellen DeGeneres

'When we got married, Portia's line was: 'It's good to be loved, it's profound to be understood' and she understands me', said a teary-eyed Ellen. 'Because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me.'