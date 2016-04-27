Director: Brian Welsh
Artist:
Song title: America's Sweetheart
Time: 4.12
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop
Label: RCA Records

Elle King has released her third single America's Sweetheart in February which followed on from her other the successful singles Ex's & Oh's (which reached number 1 on the US Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart) and Under the Influence. All three of these singles appear on her debut album Love Stuff which was released in 2015, the pop album has also been influenced by rock, country and blues genres. King is currently signed to RCA Records and is due to appear at a few headline tour dates over summer in the US. 

