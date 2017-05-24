Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Elle Fanning Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

70th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Photocall - Cannes United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th May 2017

Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman
Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman
Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst

The Met Gala 2017 - New York United States - Monday 1st May 2017

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

"Live By Night" Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 10th January 2017

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Live By Night World Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 10th January 2017

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

'Live By Night' World Premiere - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 9th January 2017

54th New York Film Festival - New York United States - Saturday 8th October 2016

54th New York Film Festival - New York United States - Saturday 8th October 2016

Variety's Power of Young Hollywood presented by Pixhug - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 16th August 2016

Elle Fanning goes shopping - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 8th July 2016

"The Neon Demon" Los Angeles Premiere - Hollywood California United States - Tuesday 14th June 2016

Gucci show Westminster Abbey - London United Kingdom - Thursday 2nd June 2016

U.K. premiere of 'The Neon Demon' - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 31st May 2016

'The Neon Demon' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 31st May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - Neon Demon Photocal Cannes - Cannes France - Friday 20th May 2016

Saint Laurent - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 10th February 2016

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Footage Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Elle Fanning at the

"Live By Night" Premiere

Elle Fanning at the "Live By Night" Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on January 9, 2017 in Los...

Elle Fanning at the 'Live By Night' World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre - Los Angeles, California, United...

Live By Night World Premiere

Elle Fanning at the 'Live By Night' World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre - Los Angeles, California, United...

Elle Fanning at the 'Live By Night' World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre - Los Angeles, California, United...

'Live By Night' World Premiere - Arrivals

Elle Fanning at the 'Live By Night' World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre - Los Angeles, California, United...

Elle Fanning at the 54th New York Film Festival premiere of '20th Century Women', New York, United States - Saturday...

54th New York Film Festival

Elle Fanning at the 54th New York Film Festival premiere of '20th Century Women', New York, United States - Saturday...

Elle Fanning at the 54th New York Film Festival premiere of '20th Century Women', New York, United States - Saturday...

54th New York Film Festival

Elle Fanning at the 54th New York Film Festival premiere of '20th Century Women', New York, United States - Saturday...

Elle Fanning at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood presented by Pixhug held at NeueHouse Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States...

Variety's Power of Young Hollywood presented by Pixhug - Arrivals

Elle Fanning at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood presented by Pixhug held at NeueHouse Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States...

Advertisement
Elle Fanning, who is currently starring in the new film The Neon Demon, is seen out in L.A shopping whilst...

Elle Fanning goes shopping

Elle Fanning, who is currently starring in the new film The Neon Demon, is seen out in L.A shopping whilst...

Elle Fanning - Celebrities attends a photocall for the

69th Cannes Film Festival - Neon Demon Photocal Cannes

Elle Fanning - Celebrities attends a photocall for the "Neon Demon" in the Palais de Festival for the 69th...

Elle Fanning , Heather Joy Arrington - Elle Fanning spotted at the McDonald's drive-thru with her mother Heather Joy Arrington...

Elle Fanning spotted at the McDonald's drive-thru with her mother Heather Joy Arrington

Elle Fanning , Heather Joy Arrington - Elle Fanning spotted at the McDonald's drive-thru with her mother Heather Joy Arrington...

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.