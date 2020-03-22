Elle Fanning has a ''digital detox'' when she's shooting a movie and refuses to take her phone to work.
Elle Fanning has a ''digital detox'' when she's shooting a movie.
The 21-year-old actress wants to remember ''every detail'' of life on set so doesn't want the distraction that comes of using her phone all the time..
She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''I'm one of those people who looks at their phone first thing when they wake up.
''But when I'm at work, I use the time as a digital detox.
''I don't bring my phone anywhere near the set so if it's a long day of filming, I won't have had any screen time for hours.
''Being on set with the crew and my co-stars is something I want to remember every detail of.
''The last thing I want is to look back and think I was on my phone the whole time. It's too much of a distraction that detracts from living in the present.''
When she isn't working, the 'Maleficent' actress finds the time to do boxing training and have a bath as they are her favourite methods of self-care.
She explained: ''When I'm at home in Los Angeles, I go boxing nearly every day.
''It revives me, mentally, as it's so high energy and allows me to let everything out.
''I also take a bathe very day, without exception.
''It helps me to unwind and is a daily moment of self-care.''
Elle is a ''chameleon'' and loves to experiment with different hair colours.
She said: ''I'm a beauty chameleon. I've always loved the playful aspect of hair and beauty.
''I've had my hair red, pink, brunette and blonde - and I've loved them all.
''Although blonde is my true favourite, pink was a lot of fun.''
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
Listen to his new track 'I Only Know One Thing'.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
These renditions of Celtic songs are some of the best.
It used to be Weekly Music Highlights, but now coronavirus has ruined it all.
These acoustic reprises of songs that appeared on Halestorm's 2018's album 'Vicious' show the band in a whole new light.
'The Bends' was released on this day (March 13th) in 1996.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...