Elle Fanning has a ''digital detox'' when she's shooting a movie.

The 21-year-old actress wants to remember ''every detail'' of life on set so doesn't want the distraction that comes of using her phone all the time..

She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''I'm one of those people who looks at their phone first thing when they wake up.

''But when I'm at work, I use the time as a digital detox.

''I don't bring my phone anywhere near the set so if it's a long day of filming, I won't have had any screen time for hours.

''Being on set with the crew and my co-stars is something I want to remember every detail of.

''The last thing I want is to look back and think I was on my phone the whole time. It's too much of a distraction that detracts from living in the present.''

When she isn't working, the 'Maleficent' actress finds the time to do boxing training and have a bath as they are her favourite methods of self-care.

She explained: ''When I'm at home in Los Angeles, I go boxing nearly every day.

''It revives me, mentally, as it's so high energy and allows me to let everything out.

''I also take a bathe very day, without exception.

''It helps me to unwind and is a daily moment of self-care.''

Elle is a ''chameleon'' and loves to experiment with different hair colours.

She said: ''I'm a beauty chameleon. I've always loved the playful aspect of hair and beauty.

''I've had my hair red, pink, brunette and blonde - and I've loved them all.

''Although blonde is my true favourite, pink was a lot of fun.''