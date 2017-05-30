Ella Eyre has teased she has collaborated with Sigala on a new track.

The 23-year-old singer joined forces with the British DJ - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - in 2015 on the track 'Good Times' from her 'Feline' album, and the star has revealed the duo have collaborated with one another again on a track, which is believed to be titled ''Came Here For Love'' and will be released on June 9.

Alongside a picture of Ella on stage, which she posted to her Instagram account, she wrote: ''been a long time coming but me & ma mate @sigalamusic FINALLY made a track together that we LOVEEE & can't wait for y'all to hear CAME HERE FOR LOVE 9TH JUNE #CHFL (sic).''

Sigala has also shared the news on his photo-sharing site with a video showing the brunette beauty on stage, whilst the details of their latest release appear on top.

And the 'Sweet Lobvin' hitmaker is desperate to ''unleash'' the new single to the world next month.

He captioned the clip: ''My brand new single ''Came Here For Love'' with @ellaeyre will be out on 9 June! Can't wait to unleash this on the world! #CHFL (sic).''