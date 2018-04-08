There's not been much chatter surrounding a potential Scarlet Witch solo movie, and it would seem that's for good reason. Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn't actually all that bothered about getting her own film outing. She even insists that those at Marvel Studios aren't too excited about any potential opportunity.

Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Scarlet Witch may not be one of the most talked-about characters from the MCU, but that doesn't mean she's an uninteresting one. Despite being the daughter of Magneto in Marvel Comics, those at Marvel Studios decided to take away her mutant connection before flinging the character into the Avengers.

Forming a close bond with Vision (Paul Bettany), their relationship is one of the most convincing in the MCU, and is set to be explored further in upcoming release 'Avengers: Infinity War'. It's not something that will make up the heart of a solo Scarlet Witch movie any time soon, however.

Speaking in a new interview with Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Olsen was asked about the potential of a solo movie, to which she replied: "It’s definitely not something I’m pushing, and I don’t know if it’s something that [Marvel is] going to push either. Paul Bettany and I joked about having a domestic television show on Netflix or something, and it would just be like a house event where Scarlet Witch goes bananas. That’s what we joke about, but I don’t think any of those things are happening. But I’m happy that I’m still around and they still use me well – and that’s fine."

What fans are really looking for more information about right now when it comes to the women of Marvel is the solo Black Widow movie. It's been confirmed to be in development with Scarlet Johansson of course on board to play the hero, but there's been no news on when it will hit the big screen.

We do know that 'Captain Marvel' with Brie Larson in the lead role is 100% happening though, with a release date set for March 2019! It will serve as the first Marvel movie to have a female lead; something plenty of people have been asking for, for some time!

We'll bring you more news from the MCU as and when we get it.