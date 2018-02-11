Mark Zuckerberg is poised to take on the world of instant entertainment, recently launching his own streaming service on Facebook, aptly called Facebook Watch. Though the platform is one that's been available for a number of months now, not much has been revealed about the future of original programming on the service, but now we're getting our first dose of exciting information regarding the future. It's worth noting that, for now, Facebook Watch is available only for Facebook users in the United States.

Elizabeth Olsen is set to lead a Facebook Watch original dramedy series

To-date, a focus of the service has been on dating and reality shows, as well sports and human interest, but it was revealed that Facebook had put aside $1 billion for original programming this year. The way in which they make their money looks set to evolve in the future, but for now, ads are shown midway through the shows available to stream.

This week, Deadline have claimed that former 'Avengers' star Elizabeth Olsen is stepping up to front a new dramedy series on Facebook Watch, with the 30-minute show being given a straight-to-series order for a full first season, totalling 10 episodes.

Kit Steinkellner is responsible for the spec script on the show, which was originally developed by Showtime and has Lizzy Weiss serving as showrunner, with James Ponsoldt as director and executive producer.

Not much information regarding the plot of the show and what to expect is given, but Olsen's expected to fill the role of a widow reconnecting with old friends (and likely foes) from her past, coming to terms with her new life without her love.

We imagine that this is just the first of a number of high-profile news items we'll be writing up in the coming months, as Facebook Watch does its all to cement itself as one of the leading streaming services available. It's going to be hard to reach the dizzying heights of success seen by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but we imagine that if anybody can do it, Zuckerberg can.

We'll bring you more information on Facebook Watch's exclusive content as and when we get it.