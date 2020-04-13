Elizabeth Hurley wants to ''fall madly in love with someone'' - but her hopes have been scuppered by the coronavirus lockdown.

The 54-year-old actress - who has dated the likes of actor Hugh Grant and cricketer Shane Warne, and she was married to Arun Nayar for four years - is planning to ''make an effort'' to find a man when isolation is over.

She said: ''I'd love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won't happen whilst I'm locked down with blood relatives.

''Maybe when it's over I'll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort.''

Elizabeth is in lockdown with eight of her family and friends, and she feels so ''paranoid'' about them contracting the virus she will not allow anyone to leave the house apart from herself.

She said: ''There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

''I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me.

''I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.''

The 'Royals' star admitted she would be ''quite happy'' to be locked up with her family if she wasn't so scared about anyone dying from the virus - also known as COVID-19 - and she has assigned everyone tasks to do while they are staying under the same roof together.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she added: ''We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry.

''If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together.

''The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes.''

Elizabeth recently admitted she is looking for ''companionship''.

Asked whether she'd be open to getting married again, she replied: ''I'd definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it.

''I don't know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I'm not going to have more children, and I don't need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship, fun.''