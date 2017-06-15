It seems Hollywood superstar Elizabeth Banks wasn’t always as sought out as actress as she currently is and was in fact told she needed to change her looks if she wanted to make it in the industry. The Hunger Games star was allegedly urged to undergo plastic surgery by her first acting agent.

While being honored at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards earlier this week, the 43-year-old actress revealed a piece of advice she chose not take when she started out in Hollywood in 1997.

People reported Banks - who has made appearances in Modern Family, Sex and the City and Scrubs - said: "The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job.

"I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that."

To highlight just how far she has come from that advice, mum-of-two Banks was introduced by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a 95-second pre-recorded tape.

"[Elizabeth] is such a special person, again, on screen and off,' said the 69-year-old former Secretary of State.

"You're not only a creative force in front of the camera and behind it, you are a passionate advocate for women's equality and opportunity; I can vouch for that.

"I'm so grateful for your support and friendship and your sense of humor. I can't think of a more fitting person to receive this distinguished award."

Speaking about her background and giving thanks to her two sons, Felix, six, and Magnus, four, and her husband of 15 years, Max Handelman, Banks said: "I have a great partner in my husband.

"We've been together 25 years and he expects [our children] to want to go see cool movies with really awesome kick ass female leads. I appreciate that very much in helping me shape them into great little feminists.

"I'm the mother to two boys. They are too young to see Wonder Woman, but they're going to love it. I am so proud that I get to raise my two boys to love women."