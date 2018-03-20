DC imprint Vertigo is renowned for putting out more adult content within the comic book world, allowing writers and artists to really break out of any preset boundaries that may usually restrict them. One of the most exciting series we've seen come from the publishers is 'The Kitchen', telling the story of a group of mob wives who decide to take over the business.

Elisabeth Moss joins the cast of upcoming comic book adaptation movie 'The Kitchen'

It's actually quite a simple idea, but one we've never really seen happen before. That's why the story is now being adapted for the big screen, with Andrea Berloff writing the script and even making her feature film directorial debut on the project.

Taking place in New York's Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s, the film will see a group of mob wives take over the family business and get their hands dirty when their men are put behind bars. Getting a proper taste of power, they realise just how addictive the criminal game can be.

Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy have already been announced to lead the film adaptation, and now another big star has signed up to join the pair. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that 'The Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss would be playing a "timid wife of an abusive husband who falls in love with the violence of her new life" once her man's locked away.

Haddish's character is described as "a woman willing to kill anyone in the way of her plan", whilst McCarthy's is said to be "an adoring mother who leads the women's charge to take over the business".

Michael De Luca will be serving as producer on the film, which is currently set to hit American movie theatres in September 2019.

Fans of Moss however will be able to see the star in the upcoming second season of 'The Handmaid's Tale', whilst her next big movie 'The Seagull' is set to hit the big screen in May of this year.

We'll bring you more news on the television adaptation of Vertigo comic series 'The Kitchen' as and when we get it.