Edward Norton’s production company has been hit with a multi-million dollar lawsuit from residents of New York apartment building destroyed in a fire on the set of a movie there last week.

The blaze, which hit the set of Norton’s new movie Motherless Brooklyn back on March 22nd, claimed the life of one firefighter, Michael R. Davidson, and completely gutted the building.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday (March 27th), Norton’s company Class 5 Films and the building’s owner are being sued for $7 million, in a suit filed by two of the building’s residents.

Erica and George Cruz, who lost their fourth-floor home in the blaze that started at around 11pm last Thursday, are citing “recklessness, carelessness and negligence” on the part of Class 5 Films, and are seeking monetary damages from the building’s landlord, Vincent Sollazzo-Lampkin.

“When representatives of Class 5, Inc. became aware of the fire, they did not warn the tenants in the building… in fact, they misled the tenants into believing there had been a fire that had been extinguished,” the lawsuit states, alleging that the company kept highly flammable materials in the basement.

Erica Cruz says that she was “required to run for her life down several sets of dark stairs engulfed in smoke,” and as a result, “suffered severe and permanent personal injuries including: aggravation and exacerbation of pre-existing asthma, emotional distress and pain and suffering.”

Norton and Class 5 Films made a statement to People regarding the blaze the day after, saying that: “Our deepest condolences to the family of Michael R. Davidson… our hearts ache in solidarity with his family.”

“Our production was towards the end of our working day and had dozens of people working on site, when our crew noticed that smoke was coming into our set and into other parts of the building from below us,” continued the statement. “As soon as we noticed smoke coming up into our set, our crew immediately alerted the fire department and began alerting residents of the building even as we evacuated our cast and crew.”

