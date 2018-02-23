Director: Rahi Rezvani
Artist:
Song title: Hallelujah (So Low)
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Editors feel the rain in the artsy performance video for their newest song 'Hallelujah (So Low)'. It's a video by Rahi Rezvani, and the song marks their second release from their upcoming album 'Violence'.

'Violence' will be the band's sixth album, following 2015's 'In Dream', and has been produced by Leo Abrahams. Their first single 'Magazine' dropped in January.

Editors will be performing across Europe this Spring, with some North American dates in May. This summer they also have festival appearances scheduled for Neighbourhood Weekender, Ejekt Festival, Highfield Festival and BST Hyde Park.

'Violence' is set to be released on March 9th 2018 through PIAS Records.

