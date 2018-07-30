Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Eddie Redmayne Pictures

The first look of Eddie Redmayne on the set of The Aeronauts in London - London United Kingdom - Monday 30th July 2018

World Premiere of Early Man - London United Kingdom - Sunday 14th January 2018

The Met Gala 2017 - New York United States - Monday 1st May 2017

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Into Film Awards 2017 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 14th March 2017

Eddie Redmayne

2017 BAFTA Awards - Winners' Room - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th February 2017

The 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th February 2017

The BAFTA Awards Winners Room - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th February 2017

The 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th February 2017

2017 BAFTA Awards - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th February 2017

InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globe After Party 2017 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 9th January 2017

The European Premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 15th November 2016

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' U.K. Premiere - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 15th November 2016

World Premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' in NYC - New York City New York United States - Thursday 10th November 2016

World Premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' in NYC - New York City New York United States - Thursday 10th November 2016

As a busy and acclaimed movie star, Eddie Redmayne has been followed around by the paparazzi on a huge number of occasions, and has been photographed all over the world. While he has been photographed on the red carpet at film screenings and awards ceremonies, Redmayne has also been photographed while out and about and traveling through airports, like London Heathrow and Los Angeles International Airport.

Eddie Redmayne 'Les Miserables' New York Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre - Arrivals New York City, USA - 10.12.12

Eddie Redmayne 'Les Miserables' New York Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre - Arrivals New York City, USA - 10.12.12

Eddie Redmayne 'My Week with Marilyn' UK premiere held at the Cineworld Haymarket - Arrivals. London, England - 20.11.11

Eddie Redmayne 'My Week with Marilyn' UK premiere held at the Cineworld Haymarket - Arrivals. London, England - 20.11.11

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.