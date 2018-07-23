It looks like Harry Potter fans will get to return to Hogwarts this Fall for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'. The first official trailer is being feverishly picked apart for every little detail. There are new creatures, familiar names and a story that has long needed to be told. We literally cannot wait.

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne)

The teaser was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 21st 2018) and it gives us a lot to chew over. David Yates is back in the director's chair and it's clearly another imaginative screenplay from universe creator J. K. Rowling.

The Trailer

The main premise that the trailer gives us is the Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) is trying to gather followers to rise up against the non-wizarding world, no longer willing to hide in the shadows. In his mind, they may be few in number, but their powers are mighty which makes them superior to Muggles. Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) - a dear former student of his - to stop him.

Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp)

But, of course, Newt deeply underestimates his abilities when it comes to setting out to catch a dark wizard. He re-teams with Tina (Katherine Waterston) and Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), and even his favourite Muggle Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) who was forced by MACUSA law to be obliviated in the first movie.

Echoing Professor Lupin's Defence Against the Dark Arts class in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', the trailer also sees a young Newt Scamander - played by Joshua Shea - facing off against a Boggart in Professor Dumbledore's Transfiguration class from the very same wardrobe which Boggart-Snape, bedecked in the attire of Neville Longbottom's grandmother, stumbled out of in Harry Potter's class.

Newt Scamander's Boggart

And what was Newt's deepest, darkest fear? 'Having to work in an office', he mumbles before casting the 'Riddikulus' charm. It makes for a delightfully nostalgic moment.

More familiar scenes include watching the light being distinguised from the streetlamps, clearly by Dumbledore with his famous Deluminator, and his gazing in front of a large mirror and seeing the reflection of Grindelwald beside him. Could it really be the Mirror of Erised? The ancient magical artifact that shows a wizard his deepest desire? It makes sense, almost as a Boggart's opposite. And because Dumbledore and Grindelwald had such a strong bond when they were at school.

Dumbledore's Mirror

We see an incapacitated long-haired blonde figure hovering along next to some official-looking wizards in some kind of prison, a street performance from Le Cirque Arcanus (advertised on posters in the first movie as eagle-eyed fans will realise) and a mysterious force in the form of a black veil sweeping a city - a Dementor perhaps? Or a Lethifold? The latter described in similar terms in the book the film was originally based on.

Even with that as a reference, we couldn't guess at the identity of those creepy cat-like creatures, with huge shining eyes and razor-sharp teeth. We do, however, recognise everyone's favourite Niffler, the carriage-pulling Thestrals and Pickett the Bowtruckle.

Fearsome felines

Our setting this time is not New York but Paris. Newt magically mends a torn up postcard from the French capital, and that's where he and his friends end up on their latest adventure. That's also presumably where they meet the immortal alchemist Nicolas Flamel (Brontis Jodorowsky) - the creator of the Philosopher's Stone, which was the subject of the first Harry Potter novel.

Nicolas Flamel meets Jacob Kowalski

Newt also bumps into his old flame and school pal Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz), a Slytherin, who tells him morosely and pointedly: 'You never met a monster you couldn't love.' Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) is clearly still alive and wreaking havoc, apparently now on the side of Newt and friends though.

Fantastic Facts

1. Le Cirque Arcanus includes a performer played by Claudia Kim. She's a Maledictus, which means she has the ability to transform into a beast at will. It's different from an Animagus, who can only become a beast through dedication and very particular skill.

Le Cirque Arcanus

2. It was made obvious in the first movie that there were tensions between Newt and Leta, and Newt and his 'war hero' brother Theseus. In this movie, we discover why that might be; Leta and Theseus are engaged. No doubt Newt feels deeply conflicted - perhaps even more so given his newfound feelings for Tina Goldstein.

Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz)

3. Three further 'Fantastic Beasts' films are scheduled, with the third already given the tentative premiere date of November 20th 2020. They tell events as they happened between the years 1926 and 1945, culminating ultimately in the defeat of Grindelwald.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' will be released in theatres on November 16th 2018.

Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law)