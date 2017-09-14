A woman has been handed a four-month suspended jail sentence after admitting stalking the Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne over a five year period.

49 year old Gaby Stieger, from Colindale in north London, stood outside Redmayne’s family home in Southwark and sent him love letters for half a decade, also stalking him at film premieres and on sets. She believed they had been married in a previous life, and her face would “contort with rage” when she spoke about Redmayne’s wife, Hannah Bagshawe.

Suspending her sentence for two years, Stieger was also ordered not to have any contact with, or come within 200 metres of Mr Redmayne or his immediate family. The interpreter, who has two teenage daughters who live in Germany, pleaded guilty to stalking at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 13th).

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe were pursued by Ms. Stieger for five years

Magistrate Novello Noades, chairwoman of the bench, said while sentencing: “This is a very serious offence - which took place over a period of five years. There was significant planning involved, you moved from Germany to London to be near the victim. You obtained work in the film industry and near the victim's home in order to be in proximity to him.”

She added: “He told you he was distressed but you ignored him.”

More: Eddie Redmayne blesses his newborn daughter with the most adorable name

35 year old Redmayne, although not at the hearing in person, described the discomfort to which Ms. Stieger had subjected him and his young family in a statement read to the court.

“I always try to be open and friendly as support (from fans) is what gives me a career,” his statement read. “I deeply regret having met Gaby Stieger - she harassed myself and my family intermittently over five years, leaving us distressed, unsafe and deeply unsettled.”

She would appear “out of nowhere - observing me and my family without us knowing,” Redmayne continued. “The safety of my family is everything to me and with her behaviour we can't feel safe.”

More: JK Rowling clears up every single plot hole from ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’