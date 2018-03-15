He won't be forming a relationship with Angel any time soon.
Most father's wouldn't dream of refusing a relationship with one of their biological children, regardless of their feelings towards the mother. But Eddie Murphy has allegedly made zero effort over the last ten years to connect with the daughter he shares with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown.
Eddie Murphy at the HFA Awards
The news comes as Mel B and her former husband Stephen Belafonte continue an intense custodial battle over 10-year-old Angel, with the latter fighting desperately for stepfather visitation rights having been the figure Angel has called dad since she was a baby.
According to MailOnline, a Los Angeles court was told yesterday (March 14th 2018) that Murphy is 'not interested' in seeing Angel, let alone form some kind of meaningful relationship with her. It seems that Belafonte's lawyer has been struggling to reach Murphy to discuss the matter, telling the court: 'Mr Murphy has had no contact with the child.'
'Mr. Murphy is avoiding service', the lawyer added.
Belafonte does have joint-custody of his own biological daughter with Mel, 6-year-old Madison, but Mel B has been doing everything in her power to prevent him from seeing Angel, branding him a 'bad man' and accusing him of multiple episodes of domestic violence within their 10-year long marriage.
There are also claims that Mel has been illegally preventing him from seeing Madison, and also threw out some toys that Belafonte had given Madison to give to Angel.
'I strongly believe that Brown's abrupt decision to cut off all ties between Angel and I has been emotionally traumatizing and detrimental to Angel's mental health and well being', Belafonte said in his legal documents.
Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy has two grown up sons - Eric and Christian - with previous girlfriends Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood, as well as five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell - Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. He has a 1-year-old daughter named Izzy with model Paige Butcher.
