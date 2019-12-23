Artist:
Song title: Put It All On Me ft. Ella Mai
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Ed Sheeran explores real love stories from all around the world in the video for his song 'Put It All On Me' featuring Ella Mai, ending, of course, with his very own love story with wife Cherry Seaborn. The song features on his current album 'No.6 Collaborations Project'. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Ed Sheeran - Put It All...

Stormzy - Own It ft. Ed...

Ed Sheeran - Antisocial ft. Travis...

Ed Sheeran - Best Part Of...

Ed Sheeran - Beautiful People ft....

Ed Sheeran - Cross Me ft....

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber -...

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber -...

Jess Glynne x Ed Sheeran -...

Ed Sheeran - Happier Video