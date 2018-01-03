Artist:
Song title: Layla (with Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra) Live
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Pop

Ed Sheeran performs a stunning rendition of Eric Clapton's stellar 1970 hit 'Layla' with Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra during Jools' 25th annual Hootenanny on BBC Two during New Year's Eve. 

'Layla' was originally recorded the blues rock band Derek and the Dominos for their album 'Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs'. Inspired by an Arabian love story, the song has become one of the greatest songs of all time with the acoustic rendition winning the 1993 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

It was the perfect way to ring in the New Year and it's definitely made the world yearn for some more classic rock covers from the red-headed acoustic guitarist. Ed also performed a sensational live rendition of his latest single 'Perfect', which he recently remixed with the help of Beyonce.

Ed Sheeran is currently on a break from his 'Divide' world tour, and is set to continue in Australia and New Zealand in March with a yest to be announced special guest. He'll be in Asia in April, and by May he'll be back performing around the UK and Ireland along with a handful of European shows scheduled for the summer. 

