Artist:
Song title: Best Part Of Me ft. YEBBA
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With his sixth album, 'No.6 Collaborations Project', released imminently, Ed Sheeran releases yet another lyric video, this time for his song 'Best Part Of Me' featuring Grammy winning singer-songwriter Yebba.

Contactmusic

