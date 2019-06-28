Artist:
Song title: Beautiful People ft. Khalid
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With his latest album project, 'No. 6 Collaborations Project', set for release imminently, Ed Sheeran unveils the video for his infectious new single 'Beautiful People' featuring Khalid.

