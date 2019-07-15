Artist:
Song title: Antisocial ft. Travis Scott
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott don a variety of unusual and hilarious guises in the video for their collaborative new single 'Antisocial'. The track is taken from Ed's recently released album 'No.6 Collaborations Project', which also features collaborations with the likes of Justin Bieber, Eminem and Stormzy.

