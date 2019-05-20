Artist:
Song title: I Don't Care
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

The video for Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' is finally year, and we're loving Ed's panda guise. But as much as the video is a semi-animated trip-fest for an uplifting song, the lyrics go deeper into the complicated lives of these two iconic popstars.

Contactmusic

