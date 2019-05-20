The video for Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' is finally year, and we're loving Ed's panda guise. But as much as the video is a semi-animated trip-fest for an uplifting song, the lyrics go deeper into the complicated lives of these two iconic popstars.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...