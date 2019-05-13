Artist:
Song title: I Don't Care
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

They may have their millions, but Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have both felt the cost of fame in recent years which is why their joint single 'I Don't Care', for which they have just unveiled a lyric video, is more poignant than you first realised.

Contactmusic

