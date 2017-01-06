Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Ed Sheeran Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Ed Sheehan Out and About in London - London United Kingdom - Friday 6th January 2017

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

Rudimental performing in concert as support act for Ed Sheeran - Perth Australia - Wednesday 2nd December 2015

Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Amir Amor and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran
Rudimental, Dj Locksmith, Leon Rolle and Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran performing on his 'X tour' - Perth Australia - Wednesday 2nd December 2015

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

2015 NRJ Music Awards - Arrivals - Cannes France - Saturday 7th November 2015

Ed Sheeran
Louane Emera and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Louane Emera and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Louane Emera and Ed Sheeran

The 2015 MTV EMAs - Arrivals - Milan Italy - Sunday 25th October 2015

Ed Sheeran Afterparty - London United Kingdom - Friday 23rd October 2015

'Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts' Film premiere - London United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd October 2015

World Premiere of Ed Sheeran's 'Jumpers For Goalposts' - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd October 2015

Ed Sheeran Jumpers For Goalposts premiere - London United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd October 2015

James Bay performs live at Cambridge Corn Exchange - London United Kingdom - Sunday 4th October 2015

The 2015 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park - New York New York United States - Saturday 26th September 2015

Ed Sheeran performing live in concert - Tinley Park Illinois United States - Wednesday 16th September 2015

Fusion Festival 2015 - Day 1 - Birmingham United Kingdom - Friday 28th August 2015

Fusion Festival 2015 - Day 1 - Birmingham United Kingdom - Friday 28th August 2015

Fusion Festival 2015 - Day 1 - Birmingham United Kingdom - Friday 28th August 2015

Ed Sheeran is often photographed by the paparazzi at various locations around the world, often while attending a special musical event. He has also been followed by the paparazzi on several occasions while doing nothing in particular, as well as being pictured with fans and signing autographs while out and about. Most of the pictures are of him at Red Carpet events for the music industry, however.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Music Footage Press Festival Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Ed Sheeran - 2015 NRJ Music Awards presented by French radio station NRJ - Cannes, France - Saturday 7th November...

2015 NRJ Music Awards - Arrivals

Ed Sheeran - 2015 NRJ Music Awards presented by French radio station NRJ - Cannes, France - Saturday 7th November...

Ed Sheeran - The 2015 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) held at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan - Arrivals -...

The 2015 MTV EMAs - Arrivals

Ed Sheeran - The 2015 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) held at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan - Arrivals -...

Ed Sheeran - Ed Sheeran seen leaving the afterparty for his premiere in London. The singer was pictured leaving with...

Ed Sheeran Afterparty

Ed Sheeran - Ed Sheeran seen leaving the afterparty for his premiere in London. The singer was pictured leaving with...

Ed Sheeran - 'Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts' Film premiere - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd October 2015

'Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts' Film premiere

Ed Sheeran - 'Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts' Film premiere - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 22nd October 2015

Ed Sheeran - Radio 1's Big Weekend Glasgow - Arrivals - Day 1 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Saturday 24th...

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Ed Sheeran - Radio 1's Big Weekend Glasgow - Arrivals - Day 1 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Saturday 24th...

Ed Sheeran - Casey James, Ed Sheeran, and Austin Mahone - perform live in concert on The RED Tour...

The RED Tour at Soldier Field

Ed Sheeran - Casey James, Ed Sheeran, and Austin Mahone - perform live in concert on The RED Tour...

Advertisement
Ed Sheeran - Taylor Swift and her musician pal Ed Sheeran go paddleboarding with their families near Taylor's home on...

Taylor Swift and her musician pal Ed Sheeran go paddleboarding

Ed Sheeran - Taylor Swift and her musician pal Ed Sheeran go paddleboarding with their families near Taylor's home on...

Ed Sheeran - 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Los Angeles California United States Sunday 10th February 2013

55th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Ed Sheeran - 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Los Angeles California United States Sunday 10th February 2013

Ed Sheeran performs live at 'Bite of Las Vegas' held at Desert Breeze Park Las Vegas, Nevada - 29.09.12

Ed Sheeran performs live at 'Bite of Las Vegas' held at Desert Breeze Park Las Vegas, Nevada - 29.09.12

Ed Sheeran The BRIT Awards 2012 held at The O2 - Arrivals London, England - 21.02.12

Ed Sheeran The BRIT Awards 2012 held at The O2 - Arrivals London, England - 21.02.12

Ed Sheeran at the BBC Maida Vale studios London, England - 15.02.12

Ed Sheeran at the BBC Maida Vale studios London, England - 15.02.12

Musician Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.